Independent Spirit Awards 2018: Margot Robbie, Salma Hayek Pinault and More to Present

The star power keeps on growing for this year's Independent Spirit Awards.
As excitement for the annual award show continues, E! News has exclusively obtained a new set of presenters who will hand out some of the biggest trophies of the night.
I, Tonya's Margot Robbie and Salma Hayek Pinault are set to present at the star-studded event next month.
Tessa Thompson, Black Panther's Chadwick Boseman and Ben Mendelsohn round out the latest list of presenters. They join previously announced presenters John Cho, Ava DuVernay, Jon Hamm, Scarlett Johansson and Lena Waithe.
The Film Independent Spirit Awards is the premier awards event for the independent film community.
The ceremony brings together top talent from Hollywood and throughout the independent film world.
And in keeping with its Los Angeles roots, the Spirit Awards take place each and every year next to the world famous Santa Monica Pier. As for the winners, they are chosen by Film Independent Members.
So who could win big at this special celebration just before the 2018 Oscars? Call Me By Your Name, The Florida Project, Get Out, Lady Bird and The Rider are nominated for Best Feature.
As for the Robert Altman Award, it's already been announced that the ensemble cast of Mudbound.
Watch the Film Independent Spirit Awards air live Saturday March 3 at 5 p.m. EST/2 p.m. PST on IFC.