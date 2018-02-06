Independent Spirit Awards 2018: Margot Robbie, Salma Hayek Pinault and More to Present

The star power keeps on growing for this year's Independent Spirit Awards.

As excitement for the annual award show continues, E! News has exclusively obtained a new set of presenters who will hand out some of the biggest trophies of the night.

I, Tonya's Margot Robbie and Salma Hayek Pinault are set to present at the star-studded event next month.

Tessa Thompson, Black Panther's Chadwick Boseman and Ben Mendelsohn round out the latest list of presenters. They join previously announced presenters John Cho, Ava DuVernay, Jon Hamm, Scarlett Johansson and Lena Waithe.

The Film Independent Spirit Awards is the premier awards event for the independent film community.