This Is Us Secrets Revealed: Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore Take You Inside Jack's Emotional Death Episode

Deep breath, This Is Us fans. Are you hydrated? Did you restock up on tissues? The post-Super Bowl episode of the NBC drama revealed just how Jack died and it was an emotional hour full of sobbing and sweet moments. This is your one spoiler warning.

After the faulty slow cooker ignited the house fire, Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) sprung into action, securing Rebecca (Mandy Moore), teen Randall (Niles Fitch) and teen Kate (Hannah Zeile) from harm. Jack even went back in for the dog and secured some key family memories too, but it proved too much. All the smoke inhalation caught up with them and he suffered a widow-maker heart attack at the hospital while Rebecca retrieved them a snack. What followed was Mandy Moore's Emmy-worthy performance, you can see that above.