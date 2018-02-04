Eli Manning and Odell Beckham Jr. Channel Dirty Dancing in 2018 Super Bowl Commercial

We all know Eli Manning and Odell Beckham Jr. can play football, but who knew they could also dance? The two football players showed off their moves in a 2018 Super Bowl commercial.

In the ad, Manning throws a pass to Beckham Jr. After the wide receiver catches the ball, he turns to look at the quarterback and "Time of My Life" from Dirty Dancing starts playing. The two players then break out into a full dance routine.

The choreography is pretty impressive, too. It includes everything from spins, to shuffles to a full-on lift that would even make Patrick Swayze proud.

Watch the video to see the full routine.