Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Bradley Cooper and More Stars Cheer on Their Favorite Teams at 2018 Super Bowl

by Samantha Schnurr | Sun., Feb. 4, 2018 7:54 PM

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Super Bowl LII, celebs

NBC

Hollywood made its way to the 2018 Super Bowl

Stars from all corners of the industry packed their bags and bid farewell to sunny Los Angeles in exchance for Minneapolis, Minn.—the sight of this year's big game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles. 

While quarterback Tom Bradyalways has a very famous fan looking after him from the stands, wife Gisele Bundchen, famous faces like lovebirds Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk could also be found in their seats as cameras panned around the U.S. Bank Stadium. 

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were spotted chatting while Tiffany Haddish and even former Vice President Joe Biden posed at various spots inside. 

Check out E!'s gallery of star sightings below!

Super Bowl 2018: Star Sightings

