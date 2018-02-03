John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh Are Married

John Stamos is officially off the market!

The 54-year-old actor, best known for playing Uncle Jesse on Full House and Fuller House, has married his 31-year-old pregnant fiancée Caitlin McHugh on Saturday, E! News can confirm.

E! News can report that the pair was wed in an intimate afternoon ceremony at the Little Brown Church in Studio City at 2 p.m. and then had a reception at the actor's home in Beverly Hills, Calif.

As per photos obtained by ET, the newlyweds had a backyard reception at Stamos' home in Beverly Hills, complete with a dance floor. The bride wore a traditional white ballgown and Stamos opted for a tux.

Stamos and the actress, who has appeared on The Vampire Diaries and in Switched at Birth, got engaged in Disneyland in October. They have been together for about two years.

In December, Stamos revealed that McHugh is pregnant with their first child. McHugh showcased her baby bump on the red carpet with Stamos at the 2018 SAG Awards last month. Also in January, the couple babymooned in Tucson, Arizona.