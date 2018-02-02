Ayesha and Steph Curry Are Expecting Baby No. 3

Curry party of five!

That's right—Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry have another little one on the way. The CoverGirl ambassador adorably announced the big news on social media on Friday with a photo of her surprised self sporting a "Preggers" T-shirt.

"Heyyyy how did this happen?" the celebrity cook captioned the funny shot. "Curry party of 5. Feeling very blessed... and very sick. Yippie!"

The little one will be her third child with her husband of six years. After the two wed in 2011, the athlete and foodie welcomed daughters Riley, 5, and Ryan, 2.