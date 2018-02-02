Modern Family's Julie Bowen and Husband Separate After 13 Years of Marriage

Julie Bowen and her husband are going their separate ways, E! News has learned.

The Modern Family star and real estate investor Scott Phillips have separated after 13 years of marriage. The exes share three children together, 10-year-old Oliver and 8-year-old twins John and Gustav.

A report that surfaced in late 2017 claimed Bowen and Phillips were "living separate lives." The private pair rarely attended public events together, their last being a gala for the Los Angeles LGBT Center in 2016.

Phillips, a real estate investor and software developer, skipped out on supporting Bowen at the 2016 Emmys, which just so happened to be their 12th wedding anniversary.