Ellen DeGeneres Cries After Receiving the "Best" Birthday Gift From Portia de Rossi

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Ellen DeGeneres burst into tears after receiving the "best" birthday gift from Portia De Rossi.
Portia appeared on Thursday's episode of The Ellen Show and surprised her wife with a very special 60th birthday present.
"It's your 60th birthday and this gift had to be really special and it had to represent who you are and what you really care about," Portia explained. "Not just now, but what you've always cared about. What you were influenced by and what has made you the amazing person that you are today. So, I combined that and questions when we first met like who's your idol? And what would you do if you weren't a talk show host?"
Portia continued, "So, I combined that with the fact that literally guys, for like the last two years, Ellen has said to me I feel like I'm not doing enough. Every day, almost. So, I put all that together and I got you this gift. So, let's see it – happy birthday!"
A video then played in which Portia talks about Ellen's hero, Dian Fossey, and her dedication to animals.
"So, for your birthday, Ellen, I am bringing you and your hero, Dian, together by building The Ellen DeGeneres Campus of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund," Porita said. "Ellen, you will carry on Dian's legacy by giving them a permanent home in Rwanda. Now, you will join Dian as a protector and champion of these amazing animals, the mountain gorillas. Happy birthday!"
But that's not all! Portia then told Ellen, "I have also set up a foundation in your name called The Ellen DeGeneres Wildlife Fund. So, this is the first initiative for the fund that you can take this and do whatever you want with it. You've done amazing work for elephants and you can just continue and support whatever you want to do."
