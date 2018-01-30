Jay-Z May Be Expanding His Empire Yet Again With Brand-New Restaurant

Jay-Z may be one step closer to running your town with a new restaurant.

E! News can confirm the rapper took steps to secure the rights to "Hovino" under his S. Carter Enterprises company.

As for the reason behind it, trademark documents state the word's goods and services are tied to restaurant and café services, carry-out restaurant services, pubs, cocktail lounges, wine bars and more.

While it's far too early to discuss locations and menu items, it certainly suggests the businessman is thinking ahead towards the future.

And from the looks of things, the future is all things food and drinks.