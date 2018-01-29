Watch Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell Reveal to Tyler Baltierra She's Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are expanding their family.

On tonight's all-new Teen Mom OG, viewers received a big surprise when the couple announced that they are expecting baby No. 3.

It all started when Catelynn dressed daughter Novalee Reign up in a shirt that read "I'm going to be a big sister."

"Why do we have that shirt?" a confused Tyler asked. "Because she's going to be a big sister," Catelynn added.

What came next was shock, aww and a whole lot of hugs once the realization hit that a third child is on the way.