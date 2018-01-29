Pink Responds to Recording Academy's Call for Women to "Step Up" After 2018 Grammys

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
Pink is adding her voice into the #GrammysSoMale discussion.
After the 2018 Grammys aired Sunday night, Recording Academy president Neil Portnow spoke out about the hashtag that began to trend with fans and observers.
"It has to begin with…women who have the creativity in their hearts and souls, who want to be musicians, who want to be engineers, producers, and want to be part of the industry on the executive level…[They need] to step up because I think they would be welcome," he shared with Variety. "I don't have personal experience of those kinds of brick walls that you face but I think it's upon us—us as an industry—to make the welcome mat very obvious, breeding opportunities for all people who want to be creative and paying it forward and creating that next generation of artists."
While Pink didn't address Neil directly, she did share a personal message on social media about the issue.
"Women in music don't need to 'step up'—women have been stepping since the beginning of time. Stepping up, and also stepping aside," Pink wrote on Twitter. "Women owned music this year. They've been killing it. And every year before this."
She continued, "When we celebrate and honor the talent and accomplishments of women, and how much women step up every year, against all odds, we show the next generation of women and girls and boys and men what it means to be equal and what it looks like to be fair."
On Sunday night's telecast, Pink was nominated for Best Pop Performance thanks to her song "What About Us." While four women received nominations in the category, the lone male nominee Ed Sheeran won for "Shape of You."
The discussion around #GrammysSoMale, however, doesn't revolve around Pink's category by any means. Instead, fans couldn't help but notice the overall lack of female winners at this year's ceremony.
In addition, some pointed out the shortage of female representation in many major categories including Album of the Year that featured four male contenders and one female—Lorde—in the running.
Ultimately, Pink isn't letting one award show stop her from delivering great music to fans. Earlier today, the UNICEF ambassador released a music video for her latest song "Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken."
In addition, she is hitting the road this summer in support of her latest album Beautiful Trauma. Find out if the singer is arriving in your hometown here.
