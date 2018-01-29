Cardi B Interviews Zendaya About Fear, Dating and Being "Hood"

Mario Sorrenti
Cardi B got the inside scoop on Zendaya's greatest fear, dating and being "hood" in an interview for CR Fashion Book.
Both women have experienced tremendous success in the entertainment industry. Just look at their recent track record! Cardi B received two Grammy nominations for her song "Bodak Yellow" and Zendaya starred in the award-winning film The Greatest Showman. Still, both women know money and fame can't buy happiness and that stardom can come with a lot of pressure.
"Sometimes, as a young person in this industry, I put a lot of pressure on myself to do the right thing. I think this is a flaw of mine," Zendaya said when asked about her biggest fear. "I get so afraid to make the wrong decisions, but I have to understand that I'm only 21 years old. I'm not going to always be perfect. You cannot let the fear of not being perfect stop you from doing anything at all. I still have a lot of things left to do in my career and it's okay to frickin' learn from a situation and grow from it."
Finding a partner who understands the demands of living in the limelight can also be a challenge. That's why Zendaya said it can be "helpful" to date someone who is in the same industry.
"There's just certain things in our lives that's hard for people to understand if they don't live it. Like if I have to explain what a call time is or why I have to start glam early. I'm not just sitting around all day. I'm on camera, I'm shooting, I'm working, I can't have my phone," she said. "But that doesn't mean somebody who's not in the industry can't understand it or wouldn't want to learn or understand it."
Despite all of their fame, both stars haven't forgotten their roots.
"To me, you seem so angelic. You know, you are the Disney star. You seem like such a sweetheart. But…I know you're from Oakland. My best friend is from Oakland, and she's hood as f-ck. That b--ch is a f--king gangster. Do you think that you got some hood in you?" Cardi B asked.
"Absolutely, there is definitely ‘hood' in me and it will never leave," Zendaya replied. "It's part of who I am, as it is part of my family."
In fact, Zendaya said she's "proud" and "lucky" to have been born and raised in Oakland.
"My aunties held Black Panther party meetings in the downstairs basement of our house that I grew up in," she said. "You learn so much from those experiences and from those stories."
Cardi B and Zendaya's interview appears in the 12th issue of CR Fashion Book. The issue hits newsstands Mar. 6