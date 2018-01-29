Jimmy Kimmel Live Turns 15: A Look Back at the Humble Beginnings of Late Night's Current Moral Conscience

A lot can change in 15 years.

Babies are suddenly teenagers ready to get behind the wheel of a car. Social media websites can debut, dominate, and then thoroughly disappear. (We're looking at you, Myspace.) And late-night TV hosts can arrive on the scene, written off as aimless and unfunny by critics on first blush, only to mature into cultural powerhouses with an incisive comedic point of view.

On that last front, we're talking about, of course Jimmy Kimmel, whose ABC late-night chatfest-turned-institution is celebrating its 15th anniversary on air. And while Kimmel has become the current late-night landscape's elder statesman and moral conscience, willing to drop the comedic facade and deliver searing monologues on issues that move the man to tears, it wasn't always the case. In fact, when ABC first put him behind the desk, it was hard to see what impact he'd make on form at all.