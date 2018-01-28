Pink, Kesha and Others Make 2018 Grammys a Mother-Daughter Night

Many music artists and other celebs made the 2018 Grammy Awards a family affair, and some famous moms and daughters made it a fun girls' night.
Pink brought her husband, Carey Hart, their 6-year-old daughter Willow and her mom Judith Moore. The couple's 1-year-old son Jameson will have to wait until he's older the experience some Grammys fun!
Pink, who has often tweeted about motherhood, talked to E! News' Ryan Seacrest about her "teary" meeting with a fellow mom at a grocery store last month.
CBS This Morning co-host and Oprah Winfrey's bestie Gayle King brought her daughter Kirby Bumpus to the 2018 Grammys.
2018 Grammy nominee and performer Kesha attended the show with her mom, Pebe Sebert. Miley Cyrus, Alessia Cara, Camila Cabello and country singer Ashley Campbell also brought their moms, while Grammy-nominated singer SZA brought her mom and her grandmother.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS
The singer made the Grammys a big family affair, bringing her husband, their 6-year-old daughter and her mom.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS
The singer and her eldest child had a lot of fun posing just the two of them on the red carpet as well.
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS
The Grammy nominee and performer and her mom appear smile inside the award show venue, Madison Square Garden.
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS
The mother-daughter duo were all smiles inside the venue.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS
The Canadian singer, who won Best New Artist, also attended the Grammys with her mother.
E! News
The pop singer and former Fifth Harmony singer and her mother talk to E! News' Ryan Seacrest.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NARAS
The Grammy-nominated singer brought her mom and her grandmother.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
The CBS This Morning co-host and Oprah Winfrey's bestie brought her daughter to the event.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NARAS
The country singer brought her mom.
The 2018 Grammy Awards were hosted by James Corden and aired live from Madison Square Garden in New York City on CBS on Sunday.
