Pink, Kesha and Others Make 2018 Grammys a Mother-Daughter Night

Many music artists and other celebs made the 2018 Grammy Awards a family affair, and some famous moms and daughters made it a fun girls' night.

Pink brought her husband, Carey Hart, their 6-year-old daughter Willow and her mom Judith Moore. The couple's 1-year-old son Jameson will have to wait until he's older the experience some Grammys fun!

Pink, who has often tweeted about motherhood, talked to E! News' Ryan Seacrest about her "teary" meeting with a fellow mom at a grocery store last month.

CBS This Morning co-host and Oprah Winfrey's bestie Gayle King brought her daughter Kirby Bumpus to the 2018 Grammys.

2018 Grammy nominee and performer Kesha attended the show with her mom, Pebe Sebert. Miley Cyrus, Alessia Cara, Camila Cabello and country singer Ashley Campbell also brought their moms, while Grammy-nominated singer SZA brought her mom and her grandmother.