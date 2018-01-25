Justin Timberlake Drops "Say Something" Video With Chris Stapleton

Justin Timberlake just released his new track with Chris Stapleton.

The 36-year-old singer dropped the music video for his new song "Say Something" on Thursday, the latest song off on his upcoming album Man of the Woods. In the six minute video, directed by La Blogothèque, we see Timberlake pick up his guitar and walk through a building to meet up with Stapleton. The duo then sings together as they have a jam session in the building.

"Sometimes the greatest way to say something, is to say nothing at all," Timberlake and Stapleton sing together on the new track.