Kim Kardashian Calls Rumored Plans for Baby No. 4 "Fake News"

Chris Haston/Bravo
Teresa Giudice Has Some Strong Words About Caroline Manzo and Jacqueline Laurita Possibly Rejoining RHONJ
Chris Haston/Bravo
Don't believe everything you read about Kim Kardashian.
Yesterday, People reported Kim has already been thinking about having a fourth child—just nine days after her daughter, Chicago West, was born via gestational carrier. "Even before Chicago was born, Kim was talking about asking the surrogate to carry her next baby. She's so happy with the whole process and thrilled with the surrogate. Kim definitely wants more kids," a source said. "She is so happy being a family of five. She wants the family to get even bigger!"
Us Weekly ran a similar report. "They asked the surrogate if she'd be willing to have another child for them if they decided to do it," an insider said, adding that the family feels "blessed." Given the interest in Kim's family, The Daily Mail aggregated Us Weekly's content. However, Kim decided to shut down the speculation in a single tweet late Wednesday night: "fake news." Previously, a source told E! News, "It's unlikely she's already planning a new baby this early on."
In Chicago's birth announcement, Kim thanked their gestational carrier—whose identity remains a mystery—for making her "dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give." North West and Saint West "are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister," Kim added.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star later explained why she decided not to get pregnant herself. "I have always been really honest about my struggles with pregnancy," Kim wrote on her app. "Preeclampsia and placenta accreta are high-risk conditions, so when I wanted to have a third baby, doctors said that it wasn't safe for my—or the baby's—health to carry on my own." After exploring many options, Kanye and I decided to use a gestational carrier." After a "thorough" background check, Kim said she and Kanye West found an "amazing" match. "We have a great relationship with her and trusted her completely throughout the entire process."
Calling it "the best experience I've ever had," Kim added, "Having a gestational carrier is definitely different, but anyone who says or thinks it's the easy way out is completely wrong."
Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE