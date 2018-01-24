Riverdale Recap: The 6 Most Amazingly Bonkers Things That Happened in "The Wrestler"

Another Wednesday, another wild ride through the streets of Riverdale.

Tonight, there was a bunch of wrestling. Some of it was rather questionable, but not as questionable as the career of Betty's secret brother, which is now about to be the career of Betty as well thanks to his extremely questionable guidance.

Plus, the Pussycats got stolen from Josie, the Serpents protested another piece of Riverdale's bloody and problematic history, and the Lodges are at it again with their shadiness.

But really, so much wrestling.