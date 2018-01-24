Teresa Giudice Explains Why She'd Rather Not See Husband Joe Every Week in Prison

"The divorce lawyer is my friend and I knew exactly what I was putting out there and if I was getting a divorce, you think I would put it out on social media that way? It's so funny to me how people take something and run with it. It's crazy!" she explained to E! News. "I basically did that to promote my friend. She is an amazing divorce attorney so if you are getting divorced, she's the person to call."

"I was with my father and four daughters," Teresa continued when addressing her family vacation. "They don't even have one picture of me with anyone else except my girlfriends, my dad and my daughters."

As to whether or not the speculation bothers her, Teresa said she tries her best not to pay any attention to it.

"I guess I've been doing it so long now that I'm just used to it and it just goes in one ear and out the other. I don't read it," the Standing Strong author explained. "If somebody tells me about it, then I'm like, 'oh whatever.' It doesn't even faze me."