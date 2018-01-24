The Chainsmokers' Alex Pall Says He's "Miserable" Amid Cheating Allegations

Alex Pall, Tori Woodward

Instagram

In just a few weeks, The Chainsmokers' Alex Pall would have been celebrating his fourth anniversary with Tori Woodward. Instead, the Grammy nominee finds himself suddenly single.

Last week, Woodward accused Pall of cheating on her with multiple women. She even shared grainy security cam footage of a man, purported to be Pall, making out with a mystery woman.

At the time, Pall's rep did not return E! News' requests for comment. While Woodward has not said anything else about their breakup or Pall's alleged infidelities, on Tuesday, TMZ cameras stopped the producer as he was walking through LAX. Asked how he's been holding up since Woodward publicly shamed him, he said, "It's been a little rough. It's all right. Ya know, it's life."

Pall added that he's been feeling "miserable" and is looking forward to The Chainsmokers' gig in Doha, Qatar. "It'll be good to get out of the country." As for Woodward, he said, "She deserves the best. I wish nothing but the best for her. She deserves a better guy than me." If he's learned one thing from the experience, it's to "be a better person and take care of those who love you."

Meanwhile, The Chainsmokers and Chris Martin's hit song, "Something Just Like This," is nominated in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category at the 2018 Grammys. It will compete against Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's "Despacito (feat. Justin Bieber)," Imagine Dragons' "Thunder," Portugal. The Man's "Feel It Still," and Zedd and Alessia Cara's "Stay."

