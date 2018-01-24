How to Do Cardi B's Makeup in 10 Minutes

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images
Although Cardi B loves faux lashes, wigs and makeup, the Grammy-nominated star is as real as they come.
On the red carpet, the hitmaker likes to be dolled up, rocking dramatic looks that usually include gold chains, bodycon dresses and designer shoes. On the other hand, if you look through the star's Instagram profile, you'll easily spot her without makeup or fancy things. The "Motorsport" rapper will even talk to her 17 million fans with a hairnet on her head, because that's truly what she was wearing when she decided to make the video.
According to this pop star, no one looks perfect all the time and preferring a "beat face" (read: lots of makeup) doesn't necessarily mean you're uncomfortable with the way you look. If you're like Cardi B, you probably just enjoy being extra.
When she does decide to get glam, the star has a go-to look: long, bejeweled nails, a bold lip and dramatic lashes. She goes all the way, while somehow keeping her look as relatable as her social media. Seriously, you can achieve the star's look in a few easy steps.
Thanks to PRIV makeup artist, Jared Lipscomb, we've got the breakdown below!
After applying your face makeup (foundation, concealer, etc), place a pink-to-raspberry hue in the crease of your eyes, using a shading brush. Then, place the same hue under the eye, using a smaller, pointed brush.
Smashbox Photo Edit Eye Shadow Trio, Tag Me in Spiked Punch, $22
Sigma Beauty Modern-Eyes Brush Set, E55 Eye Shading, $37
Place a nude or golden shade onto the lid using a tapered blending brush.
Smashbox Photo Edit Eye Shadow Trio, Tag Me in Bellini Bling, $22
Sigma Beauty Modern-Eyes Brush Set, E40 Tapered Blending, $37
Apply eyeliner to the top and bottom lash lines.
Apply faux eyelashes to the top lash line. Pro tip: Choose a pair that will add drama to the eyes.
Line your lips to ensure that your lipstick doesn't feather and amp up the shape and color of your pout.
Apply an apple red lipstick over the liner.
Beauty by Brent in 01 Ashley, $18
Now, make money moves!
Model's rings: Baublebar
