Steve Wilkos Says He's ''Lucky to Be Alive'' After Serious Car Crash

by Meg Swertlow | Tue., Jan. 23, 2018 1:07 PM

Steve Wilkos

Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

TV personality Steve Wilkos has seen his fair share of scary situations as a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, an ex-bodyguard and a former member of Chicago Police Department, but he may have just survived his closest near-death experience to date. On Sunday, the television host was involved in very serious car crash in Darien, CT., E! News can confirm.

Wilkos' vehicle struck several poles and a tree and then flipped over on its side. He was then transported to the hospital in nearby Stamford, CT., TMZ reports.

The Steve Wilkos Show host gave a statement to E! News on Tuesday, "I feel lucky to be alive after seeing my car. I am so thankful to the first responders from Post 53 and our local police department in Darien, CT, as well as all the wonderful people who took care of me at Stamford hospital."

Two days ago The Darien Times tweeted a photo from the wreck with the caption, "Car flips on West Avenue after striking poles and tree Sunday, driver transported to hospital."

The syndicated talk show host told TMZ that he usually wears glasses when he drives, but he wasn't wearing them before the crash, which he he says occurred after he reached to put on his glasses and hit the curb. It was then he struck the poles and the tree. The former Jerry Springer Show bodyguard also added that he never drinks or does drugs. 

Sadly, Wilkos also said that the same day of his crash that the audio technician for the show and his wife also crashed their car in a similar area and both were killed.

Production will reportedly resume in a few days. 

The Steve Wilkos Show has been airing weekdays since 2007.

