Steve Wilkos Says He's ''Lucky to Be Alive'' After Serious Car Crash

TV personality Steve Wilkos has seen his fair share of scary situations as a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, an ex-bodyguard and a former member of Chicago Police Department, but he may have just survived his closest near-death experience to date. On Sunday, the television host was involved in very serious car crash in Darien, CT., E! News can confirm.

Wilkos' vehicle struck several poles and a tree and then flipped over on its side. He was then transported to the hospital in nearby Stamford, CT., TMZ reports.

The Steve Wilkos Show host gave a statement to E! News on Tuesday, "I feel lucky to be alive after seeing my car. I am so thankful to the first responders from Post 53 and our local police department in Darien, CT, as well as all the wonderful people who took care of me at Stamford hospital."