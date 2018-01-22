Inside Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima's Intimate Mexico Getaway

Kourtney Kardashianis enjoying some well-deserved R&R with Younes Bendjima by her side.

E! News has learned that the couple recently traveled to Punta Mita, Mexico early Friday morning for what a source describes as a "secluded and romantic weekend." We're told the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her 24-year-old boyfriend opted for a "different type of experience" and stayed at the Imanta Resort as opposed to Casa Aramara, where Kourtney "normally stays."

Our insider says the lovebirds, who have yet to share photos from their vacay on social media, "loved the vibe of the hotel because it's in the middle of the jungle, yet right on the beach."

"Their room was set up on a cliff with gorgeous views of the ocean from all angles," the source adds, "and they spent most of their time at the private pool relaxing and listening to music."