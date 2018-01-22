Megyn Kelly Defends Jane Fonda Plastic Surgery Question After Backlash: "The Moral Indignation Is a Little Much"

Megyn Kellyhas some words for Jane Fonda.

The Megyn Kelly Today host addressed recent drama with the Oscar-winning actress during Monday's show as she referenced a contentious question she asked Fonda during an interview back in September 2017.

"Now a word on Jane Fonda who appears to be fixated on an exchange I had with her months ago on this show," Kelly began on Monday's segment. It was during that exchange in September that the host asked the Grace & Frankie star about her past plastic surgery. "I read that you said you felt you're not proud to admit that you've had work done. Why not?" she broached the subject at the time. "We really want to talk about that now?" Fonda retorted.

"Good attitude, good posture, I take care of myself. But let me tell you why I love this movie that we did, Our Souls at Night, rather than plastic surgery," she answered, pivoting away from the topic.