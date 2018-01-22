Tony Hale Brings His Drama Teacher to the 2018 SAG Awards and More Memorable Moments

  • By
  • &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Jan. 22, 2018 7:28 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Ocean's Eleven

Ocean's Eleven Trilogy Coming to Netflix in February

Khloe Kardashian, Selena Quintanilla

Khloé Kardashian Opens Up About Being a Fan of Selena Quintanilla-Perez

Nicole Kidman, SAG Awards, Winners, 2018

Nicole Kidman Says Big Little Lies Season 2 Stories Are "Rich and Deep"

From playing Buster Bluth on Arrested Development to starring as Gary Walsh on Veep, Tony Hale has experienced a lot of success throughout his career.

On Sunday, the Emmy-winning actor shined the spotlight on the woman who helped make it all possible by bringing his drama teacher Tina to the 2018 SAG Awards

Tina and Tony go way back. In fact, she mentored the TV star throughout both middle school and high school.

"He was always very talented," Tina told E! News' Giuliana Rancic on the red carpet. "So, we knew that he would be somewhere like this, for sure."

However, Tony remembered his early acting days a little bit differently. 

"I was a disaster," he said. "Let's be honest." 

In fact, Tina admitted she didn't give Tony the role of Artful Dodger in his school's production of Oliver! because he was too "obnoxious."

Still, Tony attributed much of his success to his instructor.

"It's because of her that I've had this path," he said, "and I'm very grateful to her."

Watch the video to see their full interview.

Read

Veep Wins Best Comedy Ensemble at the 2018 SAG Awards and Star Matt Walsh Totally Blows His Speech

However, Hale wasn't the only one to share a memorable moment on the red carpet. Downsizing star Hong Chau revealed she almost quit acting before landing her big role and Chris Sullivan and Susan Kelechi Watson opened up about the support of their diehard This Is Us fans.

Watch the videos to see more amazing red carpet moments.

Watch E!'s "Live From the Red Carpet at the SAG Awards," tonight at 11 p.m. in the UK

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , 2018 SAG Awards , Red Carpet , Awards
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.