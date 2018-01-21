Kumail Nanjiani Had Some Advice for Men on the 2018 SAG Awards Red Carpet

John Shearer/Getty Images for People Magazine
If you're a man and you're still wondering how you can help advance the Time's Up movement, Kumail Nanjiani has some advice for you.
The Big Sick star and his wife Emily V. Gordon (who co-wrote the film based on the remarkably unique beginning of their relationship with her husband) stopped by for a chat with E! News' Giuliana Rancic on the red carpet at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards, where he offered up some words of wisdom for those with a Y chromosome in the wake of the movement that's currently rocking Hollywood and the world at large.
"I think we have to listen, we have to support, we have to amplify," he said. "I think it's time for us to sort of listen to the discussions that women are having and look at ourselves in the mirror and interrogate our own behaviors because a lot of times men are coming off in ways that they don't understand are harmful. So I think that's the most important thing—listening and then making sure you're behaving in a way that is appropriate because a lot of stuff you do that you don't realize is..."
His wife stepped in to help finish that thought: "A lot of stuff we think is automatic, we've got to slow down and think about, 'Why is this automatic?' Be more intentional in general."
The couple, whose film is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, also opened up about the fans of the film they were surprised to hear about. "We get nurses that will approach us and say, 'It's so great that you showed nursing in such a great light in the movie,' which is something we didn't even think of," Gordon admitted. "And that's our really noble answer. And then the other answer is probably like..."
And in unison, the pair shouted, "Tom Hanks!"
