The Resident Stars Reveal What Sets Fox's New Medical Drama Apart From All the Rest

"I think, for us, we kind of pull the curtain back on all the secrets, the good things and the bad things that happen in the medical genre," he teased. "You're also seeing different perspectives from each of the doctors, but also the system itself. You're seeing what it takes to run a hospital, the business. For my particular character, he sticks up for the little guy and he goes after the system. I also feel like this show is a little more cynical, perhaps, than other medical dramas. A little edgier and a little bit more gritty."

The Resident follows Dr. Devon Pravesh (played by Manish Dayal), an idealistic intern who begins its final years of training at a hospital that quickly proves not everyone in the field is a saint. The series also stars Bruce Greenwood, Moran Atias, Merrin Dungey, Shaunette Renee Wilson, and Melina Kanakaredes.

For more from Czuchry and VanCamp, including whether they ever considered pursuing a career in medicine themselves, be sure to check out the video above!

The Resident's two-night premiere begins on Sunday, Jan. 21 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT before settling into its regular night and time on Monday, Jan 22 at 9 p.m. on Fox.