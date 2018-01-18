Salma Hayek Mourns the Death of Beloved Dog Lupe

Salma Hayek, Dog

Instagram.com/salmahayek/

Salma Hayek is mourning the death of her beloved dog Lupe. 

The 51-year-old Beatriz at Dinner star shared a photo of herself holding the dog she rescued off the streets of Mexico 18 years ago. 

"With my heart filled with love and pain, I had to say goodbye to my Lupe," the actress captioned the post. "I am so grateful for the 18 years she enriched my life with her great spirit. I have no words or tears to describe how much she meant to me. May she run free with my pack of dogs that are already waiting for her in dog heaven." 

In December of 2015, the star wrote a touching post about Lupe. 

"I rescued my Mexican street dog #lupe 15 years ago and she's been my #bff and my greatest companion," she wrote.

"What a better way to show someone you love this #Christmas than giving them a #rescuedog. You save a dog, save some money, haha but you might also be saving the person you are giving it to. Like my #lupe saved me#christmasgift #rescuedog."

Sending our love to Hayek and her family. 

