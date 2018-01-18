Grey's Anatomy Stars Hopeful Jo's "Timely" Domestic Abuse Storyline Will Start a Dialogue

When Grey's Anatomy returns from its two month-long hiatus on Thursday, Jan. 18, it'll find itself in markedly different landscape.

Picking right up where the fall finale left off in November, the long-running ABC drama will dive headfirst into the story of Jo (Camilla Luddington) finally facing her estranged, abusive husband Paul Stadler (Matthew Morrison), who popped up in the last episode's final seconds with a menacing grin that stopped the surgeon dead in her tracks.

Of course, in the months that Grey's has been dark, Hollywood—and the world at large—has been gripped by a ongoing conversation about sexual assault, harassment, and the way women in every industry are treated, overall, lending a sort of prescient timeliness to the serious storyline.