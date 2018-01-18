Gillian Anderson Celebrates The X-Files' "And Then They Had Sex Moment" and Fans Are Loving It

"And then they had sex." It happened, The X-Files fans. Mulder and Scully and a bedroom. Not once, but twice.

In "Plus One," the third episode of The X-Files season 11, Mulder (David Duchovny) and Scully (Gillian Anderson) reconnected in an intimate way and fans finally got a shot of the two of them in bed together. It may not be the full on sex scene fans have clamored for since the original series, but it's still something. Anderson took to Twitter to mark the occasion, using The X-Files fan lingo as a celebration of the pairs return to a physical relationship.

Predictably, fans went wild over both the moment and Anderson's tweet in celebration of the shipper landmark.