Inside Kim Kardashian's Intimate First Moments With Baby No. 3

Both Kim Kardashian and Kanye Westwere in the delivery room when their surrogate gave birth to their third child, while the reality star was the first to have skin-to-skin contact with the baby, E! News has learned.

Early on Monday, the couple welcomed a daughter, whose name has not yet been revealed. She joins big sister North West, 4, and big brother Saint West, 2.

"Both Kim and Kanye were in the delivery room," a source close to the family told E! News exclusively on Wednesday. "Kim witnessed the birth and had first skin-to-skin contact when she was born. Kanye was waiting behind a curtain in the room and held her immediately after Kim did."

"The baby is home now with mom, dad and her big sister and brother and enjoying their time as a family bonding with the baby," the source added.