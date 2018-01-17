Inside Kim Kardashian's Intimate First Moments With Baby No. 3

Both Kim Kardashian and Kanye Westwere in the delivery room when their surrogate gave birth to their third child, while the reality star was the first to have skin-to-skin contact with the baby, E! News has learned.
Early on Monday, the couple welcomed a daughter, whose name has not yet been revealed. She joins big sister North West, 4, and big brother Saint West, 2.
"Both Kim and Kanye were in the delivery room," a source close to the family told E! News exclusively on Wednesday. "Kim witnessed the birth and had first skin-to-skin contact when she was born. Kanye was waiting behind a curtain in the room and held her immediately after Kim did."
"The baby is home now with mom, dad and her big sister and brother and enjoying their time as a family bonding with the baby," the source added.
"The birth went well," another source told E! News. "[Kim] was in the room the entire time. She had close family members waiting in a private nearby waiting room. Once the baby was born, they all went in to meet her."
"North and Saint are very excited about having a new sister and are very curious and helpful," the source said. "Kim is feeling blessed and can't believe she has three kids."
Kim has spoken about her surrogate in press interviews but has not revealed her identity. She told The Real in November that the surrogate did not know at the beginning that she would be carrying her and Kanye's baby but was "really excited" when she found out.
"She was, you know, someone that had watched the show, not like a superfan or anything, that it would have been uncomfortable," Kim said. "But she had seen my struggle and seen how open I was about it. So she was really proud to do it and really excited.
"I love her," Kim said about the woman. "I have the best relationship with my surrogate. She's so nice. She is the perfect person to do this for my family. She's great. She's been amazing."