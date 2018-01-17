Amber Rose Getting Breast Reduction Surgery

Amber Rose is getting breast reduction surgery.

The 34-year-old model announced the news via Instagram Stories on Tuesday.

"My breast reduction surgery is tmrw," she wrote along with a series of emojis.

While Rose said she was "really scared" about the surgery, she also said she was" really excited at the same time." She also feels like she's in good hands. She said Dr. David Matlock and Dr. Garth Fisher "are gonna take care of me."

Rose has contemplated getting breast reduction surgery for a while. Back in July, she asked her social media followers for advice on whether she should go through with the procedure.

"I'm thinking about getting a breast reduction this year," she wrote on Instagram. "My boobs are stupid heavy, my back hurts and I can't wear cute lil shirts without a grandma bra. I'm really scared of the lollipop scars tho.... any advice? Are there any ladies out there that are much happier even though you have breast reduction scars? And no I don't have implants so they can't just cut around the nipples. Tell me about ur experiences – muva."