Why Demi Lovato No Longer Cares What the Haters Say About Her Swimsuit Instagrams

Sorry, but Demi Lovato is not sorry about posting swimsuit pictures on Instagram.
In recent weeks, fans have noticed the "Confident" singer posting a few more photos on social media in bathing suits.
As it turns out, Ellen DeGeneres has noticed and couldn't help but applaud this undeniable confidence from the pop superstar.
"I've been working on myself for the past year, more so than I've ever worked on myself. I've really surrendered to the process of just learning to love yourself, and I feel like it shows through my pictures," Demi explained on today's all-new Ellen DeGeneres Show. "I post more bathing suit pictures online. I want to show my fans that it's possible that they can get to that self-love too."
Unfortunately, some Instagram users are far from kind and feel the need to leave not-so-nice comments online. But according to Demi, the "haters" don't affect her anymore.
"I've taken away the power from the negative comments and the haters by not listening to them and if I do see it, I just feel sorry for them, because who leaves a negative comment on somebody's profile on the internet?" she explained. "You have to be kind of sad to do that. I've taken away the power, and it just feels great."
While Demi admits she's made lots of progress, she's still a bit self-conscious about one swimsuit photo she posted on January 4.
Ultimately, the photo has received more than 3.3 million likes partly because of its authentic caption and the visible happiness seen on the singer.
"I actually was very hesitant about posting that because I didn't love my legs in it. You know every time you look at a picture of yourself you critique it. I'm a perfectionist. I decided to post it anyway because I thought, ‘You know what, it's me, it's who I am and I love my body, so I'm just going to post it,'" she shared.
"I posted it because I look so happy," Demi added. "That's what I love about that picture."