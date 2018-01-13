Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale Have a Fake High School Musical Reunion

Getty Images Entertainment / Instagram
Wildcats, take a deep breath and try and process this: We almost had the ultimate, and possibly awkward High School Musical reunion at the 2018 Golden Globes. But we did get a pretty great fake one.
Star Ashley Tisdale posted on Instagram on Saturday, almost a week after the ceremony, a photo someone had expertly photoshopped that shows her, Zac Efron and onscreen love interest and real-life ex Vanessa Hudgens on the red carpet at the event.
"What a great reunion we had (photoshop is getting too real)," Tisdale wrote.
But check this out: This reunion, or a mini-reunion, could have happened in real life last Sunday.
Efron was the only one of the three who walked the red carpet at Sunday's Golden Globes, as he was a presenter, and the photoshopped pic shows him there. The ceremony took place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.
Hudgens and Tisdale were not far away.
Efron's ex was photographed with her boyfriend, Austin Butler at InStyle and Warner Bros.'s Golden Globes party, which was held at the Beverly Hilton's Oasis Courtyard. Her image in the photoshopped pic is taken from a photo of her and her beau at the bash.
Efron and Hudgens met in 2005 on the set of the Disney Channel movie High School Musical, which saw them play couple Troy and Gabriella, and dated for about four years before splitting in 2010. She and Butler started dating a year later.
Tisdale's image in the photoshopped pic is taken from a shot of her and husband Christopher French at Amazon Studio's Golden Globes party, which was held at the Beverly Hilton's Stardust Ballroom.
She and Hudgens are good friends. Two years ago, they and other cast members reunited in person for a High School Musical 10th anniversary special, which featured a prerecorded video message from Efron.