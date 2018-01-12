Ryan Lochte Is Married! Olympic Swimmer Ties the Knot With Kayla Rae Reid

A major congratulations is in store for Ryan Lochte!

E! News can confirm the Olympic swimmer has tied the knot with Kayla Rae Reid.

We obtained their marriage license, which stated the couple wed in a courthouse ceremony on Tuesday in Gainesville, Fla. Lochte's father, Steven Lochte, was a witness to the ceremony.

Meanwhile, the couple got engaged in October of 2016. Lochte announced the engagement on Instagram, sharing a photo of his then-wife-to-be in Malibu, Calif.

"Memories forever!!! #thelochtes #LA," he shared, while Reid showed off a stunning diamond ring.

She also took to Instagram to post a different photo about the exciting news.

"Speechless. Absolutely beautiful," she wrote. "So in love with YOU."