10 Inspiring Things Celeb Fitness Pros Always Tell Their Clients

To help you stay motivated through the year, E! News rounded up inspiring advice from celebrities' most trusted fitness advisers.

While a New Year's resolution may have you hitting the gym now, it may be more difficult to keep consistent later, especially when stress and a busy schedule ensue. While the stars can pay for professional assistance to help them stay motivated, most of us are left to our own devices (because, you know, a yoga class sounds good, but a night in watching Real Housewives while drinking wine and eating pizza sounds great). That is, until now.

When Beyoncé goes to SoulCycle, what gets her to push it one more quarter-mile? How does Amanda Seyfried keep the momentum going when she wants to give up? They keep this in mind...and so should you.

Erin Oprea "I advise my clients that fitness and nutrition don't have to be boring or bland. They can be fun and tasty. There are plenty of great exercises that are fun—you don't have to spend all your time in the gym! Do Tabatas, play soccer, swim, jump rope! Those are all really fun ways to stay on track with fitness. I also remind them that we are all human and that we all slip up. It's easy to get discouraged when you eat a bad meal and to use that as an excuse to keep making bad choices. The way to deal with it is to get right back on track. Enjoy that bad meal, but then refocus. Keep looking forward to keep moving forward."

Erin is a celeb fitness trainer whose clients include Carrie Underwood and Kelsea Ballerini.

Milan Costich "My best piece of advice is to embrace challenge and discomfort, and use them as opportunities to grow and cultivate a deep belief in oneself. My mission as a boxing coach is to help others develop an internal confidence and motivation that they can apply to every aspect in their lives, which will bring value past a killer cross and a six-pack." Milan is the founder and a trainer at LA-based Prevail Boxing, a workout hub for the likes of Amanda Seyfried, Jamie Chung and a crop of models and influencers.

Latreal Mitchell "Stay off the scale, because the one thing that will fluctuate is your weight when training. Be patient! It's a marathon not a sprint. Lasting weight loss and great health comes in time. I didn't become a vegan overnight. It took time for me to slowly keep eliminating foods that didn't serve me. You wanna get to the point where you feel like 'I don't want that' rather than 'I can't have that.' Latreal is a trainer on Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian whose clients also include Michael Strahan.

Noah Neiman "My favorite advice is universal and it strips celebrities of their title! Fitness is the great equalizer. It doesn't care the color of your skin, sexually orientation, how many followers you have on IG. The gym responds to consistent effort. That's all! So your latest 97 percent Rotten Tomatoes rating doesn't mean a thing! Every day rent is due. Every day, we treat it like we're working on our first project. Undiscovered! To quote the great Jay Z: 'We treat our first like our last, and our last like or first...and our thirst is the same as when we came.' We stay hungry every day, no matter how much we've eaten in the past!" Noah is the founder and a trainer at celeb hot spot Rumble, whose fans include Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, Jason Derulo, David Beckham and Kevin Hart.

Jason Walsh "Words will only go so far in terms of motivation. I aim to lead my clients to total body confidence and a feeling of comfort in their own skin, which leads to self-confidence and internal motivation. Once you feel strong and pain free, you'll never go back. Strong is beautiful and sexy." Jason is the founder of Rise Nation and trains a slew of stars, including Emma Stone, Bradley Cooper and Hilary Duff.

Kristie Alicea "Keep it simple! Start with one-to-three new behavioral changes that you want to adopt. Adopt a new mindset for your new behaviors. Enjoy the small wins that may not be on the scale (just yet). For example if you are experiencing better sleep in the first week, that's a big WIN. Find ways to fall in love with the process...everyday choices matter. On the road much? Traveling provides unique ways to use on-the-go equipment such as mini bands and TRX straps, which can be used anywhere." Kristie is a trainer at one of NYC's hottest new fitness concept, Beast Fitness Evolved. Kristie trains several members of the Broadway hit, Hamilton.

Astrid Swan "The best advice I give my celeb clients is to not forget to honor their bodies. They, like all of us, are pulled in many directions and demands and usually on deadlines. Strive to do your best but appreciate that we are all perfectly imperfect!" Astrid is a Barry's Bootcamp trainer who has gotten celebs like Julianne Hough toned.

Angela Davis "I always encourage every client to do their best that day, be their best and hold themselves accountable. My mom once told me the definition of accountability is accounting to your own ability. And with that, your best is always good enough." Angela is a SoulCycle instructor whose taught classes for Usher, Kelly Rowland and Beyoncé.

Ashley Borden "My best advice for my celebrity clients is that consistency is key. You set yourself up for failure thinking you have to have an Olympic performance every workout. Show up and do your best. Just be honest with yourself when you define what your best is that day." Ashley is a trainer on Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian.

