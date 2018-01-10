What Julianna Margulies Misses About The Good Wife's Alicia Florrick

It's been more than a year since The Good Wife ended and Julianna Margulies hung up her Alicia Florrick wig, and the Emmy winner admits there is a longing she feels in regards to the CBS series.

"I miss what Alicia says," Margulies told E! News at the National Board of Review Awards. "I don't miss the hours and the grind. It was a long grind. And I miss my crew and my cast, but it was an awesome year off."

Margulies is back at work on a new TV show, AMC's Dietland. Based on Sarai Walker's book of the same name, follows Plum Kettle (Joy Nash), an obese woman preparing for weight-loss surgery before her world is rocked. Margulies plays Kitty, who, according to AMC, is "a wildly ambitious magazine editor" who finds her world "thrown into chaos when a feminist terrorist organization starts targeting people in her orbit." She then must "play a whole new game of master manipulation where rules no longer apply."