Wells Adams "Thinks It's Sexy" When Sarah Hyland Speaks Her Mind

A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on

There's a whole lot to love about Wells Adams, according to Sarah Hyland.

As the famous duo continues their romance, the Modern Family star is speaking out and sharing one of the biggest reasons why she's so happy with Wells.

"Very proud to be with a man that thinks it's sexy when a woman speaks her mind and stands up for herself," Sarah wrote on Instagram. "Which, in my opinion, is VERY sexy @wellsadams."

She added, "(I'm also very proud of my @plannedparenthood pin)."

The photo is believed to have been taken at an after-party for the 2018 Golden Globes. Soon after the celebration, Wells posted the same picture with the caption, "We went to Taco Bell after we took this picture #goldenglobes #timesup."

A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on

Sarah's latest Instagram post comes after the Modern Family star faced a few critics for a weekend post.

While attending InStyle's Golden Globes party, Sarah posted a video where she stumbled out of an elevator with a champagne bottle in one hand and a glass in the other. She was also accompanied by a bellhop.

"2018 starting off great. Tip #1: When you drink alone," she wrote. "Drink alone w/ #JohntheBellHop @instylemagazine #goldenglobes party."

According to some followers, the video was controversial given the recent attention on sexual harassment and Time's Up initiative.

But when close friend Nina Dobrev commented on the video saying it was "SO funny," Sarah replied "THANK YOU."

She also wrote on Twitter, "#JohntheBellHop is a very nice old man. FYI. *completely sober*"

