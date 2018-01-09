Inside Ricky Martin's Beverly Hills Home With His Fiancé Jwan Yosef and Their Twins

Ricky Martin is opening the doors of his Beverly Hills home he shares with Fiancé Jwan Yosef and their nine-year-old twins Valentino and Matteo.

The singer tells Architectural Digest that he and the Syrian-born Swedish artist met in London two years ago and shortly after Yosef joined him and his sons as they traveled all over the globe for Martin's One World Tour.

"Tino and Matteo were born on the road. They're used to spending two weeks in one place and then moving on," Martin says. "Our kids are stable when we are together. Wherever we happen to be, that's home."