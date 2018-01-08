Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley Lead Reunions at 2018 Golden Globes

At an event as star-studded as the 2018 Golden Globes, there's nothing quite like seeing a familiar face. So, imagine Ansel Elgort's surprise when he saw frequent co-star Shailene Woodley seated nearby. "She deserves all happiness in the world. To be in the same room at the Golden Globes with a woman who helped guide me early in my career when she was already a Golden Globe nominee was a surreal moment," Elgort wrote. "Life coming full circle."

Elgort shared a picture on Instagram, racking up thousands of likes in minutes. Jessica Chastain, meanwhile, arrived with her "red carpet date" Octavia Spencer, who was also a nominee in a separate category; the actresses formed a lasting bond years ago on the set of 2011's The Help.

Check out more red carpet reunions from the 75th Golden Globe Awards: