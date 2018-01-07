Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus Make Red Carpet Debut at Golden Globes

They're red carpet official!

After months of being spotted together and packing on the PDA, Diane Kruger and her main man Norman Reedus have finally made their red carpet debut at tonight's 2018 Golden Globe Awards.

Opting for a black dress, the German actress joined other stars who donned a black in solidarity of the Time's Up Initiative. Similarly, Reedus opted for an all-black suit and wore a Time's Up pin.

Reedus and Kruger were among many celebs, including Jude Law, Nicole Kidman, Eva Longoria, and many more who turned out on the red carpet in a powerful act of solidarity, which has been called a celebration of "sisterhood" in the wake of the explosion of reports of rampant sexual assault, abuse and harassment in Hollywood.