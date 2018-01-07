Laura Dern Fights Against the Gender Pay Gap Alongside Women's Rights Activist Mónica Ramírez at the 2018 Golden Globes

Laura Dern was not alone in making a powerful statement at the 2018 Golden Globes.

The Big Little Lies actress was joined by Mónica Ramírez, the head of the National Farmworkers Women's Alliance and the woman behind the beautiful Letter of Solidarity in Time magazine in November.

"I'm very, very excited to be here with Mónica Ramírez," she told Ryan Seacrest on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet. "I reached out to her to say that she stood with all the 700,000 women farm workers in solidarity for the women in our industry who were brave enough to speak out about sexual harassment and assault."