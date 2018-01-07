EXCLUSIVE!

Laura Dern Fights Against the Gender Pay Gap Alongside Women's Rights Activist Mónica Ramírez at the 2018 Golden Globes

Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Laura Dern was not alone in making a powerful statement at the 2018 Golden Globes.

The Big Little Lies actress was joined by Mónica Ramírez, the head of the National Farmworkers Women's Alliance and the woman behind the beautiful Letter of Solidarity in Time magazine in November.

"I'm very, very excited to be here with Mónica Ramírez," she told Ryan Seacrest on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet. "I reached out to her to say that she stood with all the 700,000 women farm workers in solidarity for the women in our industry who were brave enough to speak out about sexual harassment and assault."

Ramírez further explained why the farmworker women were so passionate about standing up for those in Hollywood.

"Farmworker women pick, pack and plant the food that we eat and have a long history of combating workplace sexual violence," she explained. "When we learned about what was happening in Hollywood our members felt very strongly that they wanted to send a message to the women in this industry and all women who are experiencing sexual violence in the workplace that they are not alone. We stand with them, and we lend them our power and our strength as they move through this difficult time."

Join the Movement: Click here to donate to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund

She continued, "Part of our work as an organization is to fight gender equality along all lines…So that every person's voice will be valued and every person will have the opportunity to reach their full potential."

Dern added that she encourages "all the powers that be and all the industries and all the networks and E!" to continued helping close the pay gender gap.

"50/50 by 2020," Dern exclaimed.

