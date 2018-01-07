Emma Watson Walks 2018 Golden Globes Red Carpet With Women's Group Leader Marai Larasi

On the 2018 Golden Globes red carpet, Emma Watson shone the spotlight on her special guest.

The Harry Potter and Beauty and the Beast star was accompanied by friend Marai Larasi, the executive director of Imkaan, a U.K.-based women's organization "aimed at responding to and preventing violence against black minoritized women and girls." Watson and several other actresses brought gender and racial justice advocates as their plus-ones to the Golden Globes to show their solidarity for each other and support of victims of sexual harassment and assault.

"We've been working together this year and when Michelle Williams spearheaded the idea of actresses bringing activists on the red carpet, my first thought was, 'It would be so great to do it with Marai, because we have fun together, we challenge each other," Watson told E! News' Ryan Seacrest.

"We do," Larasi said. "Solidarity, mutual respect."