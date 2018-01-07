Stranger Things Cast Can't Reveal Any Season 3 Scoop at the 2018 Golden Globes

by Chris Harnick | Sun., Jan. 7, 2018 3:45 PM

The cast of Stranger Things is no stranger to an award show red carpet, but it was new for season two addition Sadie Sink.

"This is my first Golden Globes," Sink told E! News' Giuliana Rancic  on the red carpet. "But what a good Golden Globes to be at."

"I'm interested to see everyone in black and their different take on it. I think it's great," Sink said.

Sink, who plays tomboy Max on the Netflix series, said it's different than what she usually sees at home. "I imagined it to be a lot crazier. Everyone is really calm and collected," she said. Everyone is calm and collected except her cast members Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp.

The young stars of sci-fi drama will return for a third season, but that's pretty much all they know.

"Honestly," Matarazzo said. "I don't know anything."

"I really don't know anything," McLaughlin backed him up.

While chatting with E! News, Matarazzo broke out his Chewbacca impression from Star Wars, it was a pretty spot on Wookie sound.

Stranger Things was nominated in the Outstanding Drama Series category and their costar David Harbour in the supporting actor category.

Stranger Things will return to Netflix for a third season.

