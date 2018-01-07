James Franco Hosts Intimate Dinner for Golden Globe Nominated Actors

That's one A-list dinner party!

While many celebs were hitting up glittering galas last night in preparation for the 2018 Golden Globe Awards, James Franco hosted an intimate dinner on Saturday night with many of the men nominated for Best Lead Actor in a Motion Picture and Best Supporting Actor (in both Drama and Comedy or Musical categories) at the award show tonight.

Armie Hammer, who is nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama for Call Me By Your Name, documented the star-studded dinner with a A-list photo, "Thank you #jamesfranco for hosting a dinner for all of the actors nominated for a Golden Globe... it was a special evening I’m sure none of us will forget."

Armie posed with nominees Timothee Chalamet, Steve Carell, Richard Jenkins, Tom Hanks, Hugh Jackman, Gary Oldman, Ansel Elgort, Franco, Daniel Kaluuya and Sam Rockwell.