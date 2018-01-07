Emma Stone, Meryl Streep and More Actresses Set to Walk the 2018 Golden Globes Red Carpet With Activists

With mere hours before the stars set foot on the 2018 Golden Globes red carpet, some of their very special plus ones have been revealed.

Eight actresses will be accompanied by activists for this year's ceremony. In an official statement issued on Sunday, gender and racial justice advocates including Tarana Burke, Marai Larasi, Rosa Clemente, Ai-jen Poo, Mónica Ramírez, Calina Lawrence, Billie Jean King and Saru Jayaraman will join actresses Michelle Williams, Emma Watson, Susan Sarandon, Meryl Streep, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, Amy Poehler and Emma Stonein solidarity with each other and in support of victims of sexual harassment and assault.

"As longtime organizers, activists and advocates for racial and gender justice, it gives us enormous pride to stand with the members of the Time's Up campaign who have stood up and spoken out in this groundbreaking historical moment," the statement read. "We have each dedicated our lives to doing work that supports the least visible, most marginalized women in our diverse contexts. We do this work as participants in movements that seek to affirm the dignity and humanity of every person."