Selena Gomez Revisits Childhood Texas Home: It "Could Have Been Better Than My Life Today"

The star was clearly pondering her life's course as she made a poignant admission.

"In many ways it very well could have been better than my life today, but I'm grateful for a voice that can enable change today," she noted. "Even when I don't know how to do it well or actually want it. I love you Grand Prairie. Thank you."

Of course, Gomez never lost touch of her Texas roots. She later purchased a mansion in Fort Worth around 2015 to be able to spend time with her family, but ultimately put it up for sale in February 2017 because of her schedule.

"She is so busy, she ended up only spending holidays there," her real estate agent told a local real estate website. "Her work schedule takes her all over the place. But she really loved hanging out with her family in that media room."