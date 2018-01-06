Is The Big Bang Theory Ending After Season 12? Johnny Galecki Says...

If it all started with the big bang, what does it end with?

Fans of The Big Bang Theory might soon find out.

As TV's No. 1 sitcom continues its reign, it's been plagued with concern over when the stars of the CBS series might finally decide its time to throw in the towel. Currently in its 11th season, The Big Bang Theory has been already been renewed for a 12th season, but according to star Johnny Galecki, that just might be the end of the road for him and his co-workers. The actor spoke with journalists at the 2018 TCA Winter Press Tour following a panel for the network's upcoming comedy Living Biblically, which counts Galecki as an executive producer, and he got very real about the eventual end.