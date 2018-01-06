Christina Aguilera Mourns Death of Dog Stinky With Video Tribute

Christina Aguilera recently had to say goodbye to a member of her family: Her dog Stinky.

The pop star announced the sad news on Instagram on Friday night, alongside a tribute video to the Papillon, who lived a couple of years past the toy breed's life expectancy.

"I had to finally make the hard decision to put my beloved Stinky down last night after an amazing 17 years together!" she wrote alongside the clip, which samples Kendrick Lamar's single "LOYALTY." featuring Rihanna.

Aguilera, who lives with fiancé Matthew Rutler and two kids, has raised several dogs over the years. Stinky was her first.