Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel: Inside Their Power Couple Renaissance

We're only a few days into 2018, but Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are already having quite the year.

Not that the tide magically turned on New Year's Eve, because their 2017 (and '16 before that, etc.) was pretty grand, too. In fact, that's just how these two have been rolling—on the up and up—ever since they officially joined forces on Oct. 19, 2012.

Timberlake and Biel have actually been together for the better part of a decade, however, and in that time they've been through it all, from career highs and lows to a vicious rumor mill to the joys and trials of parenthood—and throughout, they've only made each other stronger.

And while the multitalented pair have tended to trade spotlights, with one focusing on this while the other does that, right now they're both celebrating major career moments and have become a more powerful Hollywood presence as a duo than ever before.