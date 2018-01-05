Logan Paul's Whole Trip to Japan Was Pretty Disrespectful

While YouTube vlogger Logan Paul's video of a suicide victim was the most shocking part of his trip to Japan, it wasn't the only shocking part.

The popular 22-year-old had recently posted footage showing him and friends laughing uncomfortably as they come across a dead body hanging on a tree in Japan's Aokigahara forest, known for its high number of suicides. He deleted the clip on Monday amid a social media backlash and apologized in a new video for his "severe and continuous lapse" in judgment. On Wednesday, he tweeted, "Taking time to reflect...no vlog for now...see you soon."

In the days leading up to his controversial video, Paul shared others showing him getting into many hijinks in Japan. While he does meet a lot of fans, he also acts disrespectfully at times in an attempt to be funny.